Don Mattingly says rise in no-hitters makes baseball 'sometimes unwatchable'

By Ryan Chichester
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

Marlins manager and former Yankee great Don Mattingly says rise in no-hitters, which has reached a total of six already this season, makes baseball ‘sometimes unwatchable.’

