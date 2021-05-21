Whatever Happened To Kylie Minogue?

When did you first become a fan of Kylie Minogue and her fantastically dance-worthy pop music? Was it in 2001 when she released "Can't Get You Out Of My Head" and fans were wooed by her super catchy lyrics as well as the accompanying video which included a spacey style and oh-so-memorable moves? Or are you an old-school fan who listened to "The Loco-motion" back in the '80s — honestly, how cute was she in the video? Of course, the singer has also put out plenty of other songs over the years, like "All The Lovers," "Come Into My World," and "On A Night Like This," just to name a few. On top of that, the star has been enjoying other amazing accomplishments, incredible opportunities, and enviable experiences.