Paula Thompson with the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority announced the acquisition of land for a new industrial park in the area. Officials closed on the 177-acre property on West Highway 192 on Wednesday as they continue to see an increase in businesses coming to the area. Thompson said with the nearby Grier Industrial Park filling up, it was the right time to create additional space. The expansion is only adding to the growing anticipation that surrounds the area. City Councilman Daniel Carmack said London is growing, we’re open for business and we’re excited about what the days to come look like.