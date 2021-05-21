newsbreak-logo
Jefferson County JVS puts student-built modular home up for bid

By Jessica Haberley
WTOV 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGDALE, Ohio — The Jefferson County Joint Vocational School is ready to put its student-built modular home up for bid and open houses are slated for this week. The 1,400 square-foot, ranch-style structure was constructed by seniors in the school’s carpentry program since the fall of 2018 and features three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with bath and a walk-in closet, plus one full bath, a kitchen, dining room, great room and laundry room.

IN THIS ARTICLE
