Public Safety

SEEN HER? Galloway Mother, 46, Missing In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yB2dd_0a73exhA00
Heather Kaczynski Photo Credit: Facebook/ Galloway Township PD

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help finding a 46-year-old mother who has gone missing, authorities said.

Family members last saw Heather Kaczynski of Galloway Township about 5 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xZv6_0a73exhA00
Galloway mother Heather Kaczynski went missing on Thursday evening, police say.

When Kaczynski's husband and children returned at about 11 p.m. she wasn't home, police said. Her purse, cellphone and other personal belongings had been left behind, police said on Facebook.

Kaczynski is considered endangered due to an unspecified medical incident, police said.

Kaczynski is about 5-foot-1-inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and blondish brown hair, police said.

She has no history of leaving home before and there are no clues of where she might have gone, police said. Her car remained in the family's driveway.

Anyone with information is urged to call Galloway Detective Matthew Worth at 609-652-3705, ext. 322 or the police department's 24-hour dispatch line at 609-652-3705 ext 1.

Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

