newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mission: Impossible Star Tom Cruise on Iconic Wire Stunt in 1996 film

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to believe it's been 25 years since Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt made his debut in the theatrical adaptation of Mission: Impossible. One of the most iconic stunts involved his character infiltrating a highly secured facility and hacking into a computer without setting off sensors while suspended via a wire harness held on by Krieger (Jean Reno). To promote the upcoming Blu-ray anniversary release from Paramount (via Hollywood Reporter), the actor spoke with director-screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie about his physical struggle maintaining balance and not accidentally touching the floor.

bleedingcool.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Pom Klementieff
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Cary Elwes
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Henry Czerny
Person
Jean Reno
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Ving Rhames
Person
Christopher Mcquarrie
Person
Vanessa Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Films#Film Star#Film Adaptation#Hollywood#Paramount#British#Rogue Nation#Impossible Stunt#Impossible Franchise#Mission#Crewmembers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEmpire

Empire's World Exclusive Tom Cruise Covers Revealed

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Dust away the cobwebs and rev up your engines, as it’s finally time to head back to the pictures. After what can only be described as the most unprecedented year we’ve ever lived through, cinemas across the country are reopening for a summer of movies that’s bigger, bolder and braver than ever before. And who better to welcome us back than the man who’s always been on a mission: Tom Cruise.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Addresses 'High Emotions' On Mission: Impossible 7 Set Following Reported Outburst

Late last year news surfaced of an outburst on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. Furious that crew members were not following COVID safety protocols, Tom Cruise reportedly gave workers on set a loud and profanity laced talking-to about the important work they were doing and how they needed to be the “golden standard”. Although it may have come off harsh to outsiders and some crew members actually left after being chastised, other crew members quickly came to Cruise’s defense and now the actor himself has addressed the “high emotions” on set following his reported outburst.
MoviesRadar Online.com

Tom Cruise Doubles Down On Shocking Moment He Berated 'Mission Impossible: 7' Crew: 'I Said What I Said'

Tom Cruise has no remorse for berating his Mission Impossible: 7 crew last December. In fact, it sounds like he would do it again. "I said what I said," the 58-year-old award-winning actor told Empire magazine in a new cover story about the most dangerous stunts of his career. "There was a lot at stake at that point… But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people."
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Tom Cruise speaks out about Covid rant on Mission Impossible set: ‘I said what I said’

Tom Cruise has addressed the headline-making rant he delivered last year on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.The actor was heard in the recording, released by The Sun in December 2020, expressing his frustration at some of the people on set and highlighting the importance of safety measures against the spread of Covid-19.He has now addressed the clip in a new interview in the upcoming issue of Empire magazine.“I said what I said,” he told the publication, according to The Wrap. Cruise reportedly cited a surge in Covid-19 cases as the reason for his frustration. He explained that his...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Tom Cruise Defends Explosive Covid Safety Rant on ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set: ‘There Was a Lot at Stake’

Tom Cruise broke his silence to Empire magazine (via Los Angeles Times) on the Covid-19 safety rant that went viral in December 2020. Leaked audio from the set of the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie revealed Cruise screaming at crew members and threatening to fire them after they broke the production’s Covid safety rules. Filming on the action tentpole had already been delayed twice at that point because of Covid, first when all Hollywood productions shut down and second when there was an outbreak on set.
Movies/Film

‘Mission: Impossible’ Star Henry Czerny Looks Back on the 1996 Original and Ahead to His Return in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ [Interview]

When Henry Czerny started appearing in Hollywood movies, you could be forgiven for thinking he had a type: the suspicious government agent. In his first mainstream movie, Clear and Present Danger, Czerny portrayed American agent Robert Ritter opposite Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan. Soon enough, he’d face off against another swaggering American star as another suspicious spy, CIA Director Eugene Kittridge in the Tom Cruise-starring 1996 film Mission: Impossible. 25 years later, as the original film celebrates its anniversary, Czerny is finally returning to the fold as Kittridge in the upcoming seventh installment.
MoviesMovieMaker

How Top Gun Director Tony Scott Got Fired Three Times From the Tom Cruise Blockbuster

Top Gun was released 35 years ago this week, but not without plenty of dog fights between director Tony Scott and Paramount Studios. Scott, who died in 2012, recounted for a Top Gun DVD commentary about a decade earlier that he was fired three times from the film, which would eventually become a runaway hit that turned Tom Cruise into an action star. The film, about fighter pilots training at the U.S. Navy’s Fighter Weapons School at Naval Station Miramar in San Diego, premiered in New York City on May 12, 1986, and a sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, will come out later this year after several pandemic-related delays.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Tom Cruise signs shirts for football club on movie set

Tom Cruise has come to the aid of a grassroots football club hit in the pocket by the coronavirus pandemic. Woburn & Wavendon Football Club initially felt "disappointed" when they were booted off their Bedfordshire sports ground to make way for the Mission: Impossible 7 film crew. But smiles were...
Celebritiesnintendo-power.com

Actor Tom Cruise was hired by ISS to shoot a movie

This is a historical first. Tom Cruise is set to shoot a scene from his next film at the International Space Station. He was the first actor to shoot in space. Hollywood to capture space? In October 2021, Tom Cruise will shoot a scene from his next film at the International Space Station (ISS). A historical first.
WorldPosted by
IndieWire

Russia Picks Actor-Director Team to Launch into Space for Film Shoot, Ahead of Tom Cruise

Russia’s plan to film a movie in space this year is moving full speed ahead as actress Yulia Peresild and filmmaker Klim Shipenko have been selected to star in and helm the project, respectively (via BBC). Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has announced the two artists will travel to space October 5. The movie, which has the working title “Challenge,” tells “the story of a female surgeon’s mission to perform an operation on a cosmonaut too ill to return to Earth immediately.”