Mission: Impossible Star Tom Cruise on Iconic Wire Stunt in 1996 film
It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt made his debut in the theatrical adaptation of Mission: Impossible. One of the most iconic stunts involved his character infiltrating a highly secured facility and hacking into a computer without setting off sensors while suspended via a wire harness held on by Krieger (Jean Reno). To promote the upcoming Blu-ray anniversary release from Paramount (via Hollywood Reporter), the actor spoke with director-screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie about his physical struggle maintaining balance and not accidentally touching the floor.bleedingcool.com