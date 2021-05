A third candidate has joined the race for an open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Brian Campbell, who lives on Sand Road south of Iowa City, was able to collect enough signatures to join the race as an independent. He joins Democrat Jon Green of Lone Tree and Republican Phil Hemmingway of rural West Liberty on the ballot. Green and Hemmingway were named their respective parties’ nominees at recent county conventions. Friday was the deadline for independent candidates to file. Candidates have until noon Monday to withdraw.