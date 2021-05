As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, WWE will be returning to live touring starting on July 16th for SmackDown. According to Pwinsider, the WWE talent were not given any specifics on the touring and were “informally” given the news. WWE officials kept these plans quiet until the company was absolutely sure they were going to be able to pull this off and to also avoid potential leaks on social media. All of the planned events will take place in cities that currently feature minimal COVID-19 safety restrictions with much more relaxed rules, mostly based in the south, particularly in Florida and Texas. The states of Iowa and Pennsylvania have also been part of the discussion for potential touring locations.