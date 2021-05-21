newsbreak-logo
Campbell County, WY

Fast Start Helps Campbell County Beat Cody, 12-3 [VIDEOS]

By David Settle
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 3 days ago
Campbell County scored five runs in the first inning on their way to a 12-3 victory over Cody at the state softball tournament in Gillette on Thursday. Natalie Clonch hit an RBI triple, followed by Avery Gray’s two-run triple and Jadeyn Snyder’s two-run home run. It was 7-0 in the...

