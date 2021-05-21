Fast Start Helps Campbell County Beat Cody, 12-3 [VIDEOS]

The Girls State Track Meet concluded in Casper on Saturday with a huge improvement in the weather compared to Friday. In 1A on the track, Kylee Dayton of Cokeville took the 100 hurdles in 17.11. Saratoga sophomore Whitney Bennett took the podium in the 300 hurdles in 47.10. Ten Sleep's Kenna Holiday prevailed in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.10. She also won the 200 in 27.30 with Bryli Groll of Cokeville capturing the 400 in 1.00.98. Lindsey Holiday of Ten Sleep took the 1600 meter run with a time of 5.37.68. In the 4x400 relay, Cokeville clinched a state championship with a win in 4.23.32. In the lone field event in 1A, HEM's Amy Campbell won the discus going 105-4. So Cokeville wins the 1A state title with 115 points, Southeast was 2nd with 91 and Kaycee took 3rd with 65.