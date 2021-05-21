Dwayne Johnson To Voice Krypto In Super-Pets Animated Film

With Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3 getting an official 2023 release date and director James Gunn suggesting his third film will serve as the conclusion to the story he started in 2014, we now have a limited time left with the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them. So when I recently sat down with Drax himself, Dave Bautista, to talk Army of the Dead, I also thought it was the perfect time to look back on the arc of the Guardians films, from Marvel's first real box office underdog to one of the franchise's most cherished pieces. While Bautista is deeply grateful for the role—Hollywood isn't always Dwayne Johnson levels of welcoming to pro wrestlers making the leap—he does feel like there's a lot of Drax's story that unfortunately got passed over as the MCU grew.