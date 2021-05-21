newsbreak-logo
Dwayne Johnson To Voice Krypto In Super-Pets Animated Film

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson has signed onto another DC Comics property, but not the ones you may expect. He will lend a voice to Krypto The Superdog, the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. He will also produce through his Seven Bucks production company. Of course, he is currently filming Black Adam on the live-action DC side of things, so it looks like they may have themselves a long-term deal with one of the biggest stars on the planet. That is how you turn around a studio right there. The film is being co-directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, and the larger voice cast will be announced at a later date. Deadline had the news.

