FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police Department Chaplain Dennis Jarrard was killed in a motorcycle crash in Winnebago County on May 14. Pastor Jarrard began volunteering at the Freeport Police Department in February of 2009, serving for twelve years. During his time as a volunteer with the police department, Jarrard made himself available not only for members of the department but for members of the community during their times of need, according tot he Freeport Police Department.