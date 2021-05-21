Dwayne Johnson Joins ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ as Krypto the Super-Dog

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has got to be one of Hollywood's busiest stars right now but despite his ultra-packed schedule, it's quite evident that the former WWE megastar is in love with his craft and he seems to be enjoying everything he does. One of his most awaited projects is the upcoming Black Adam film which marks the actor's first comic book role but in a stunning turn of events, The Rock has been cast in another DC project and is set to play another comic book icon.