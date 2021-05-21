Dwayne Johnson Joins ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ as Krypto the Super-Dog
Dwayne Johnson will soon be joining the DC Comics big screen universe by starring in Black Adam, but that’s not the only superhero the wrestler-turned-blockbuster-star will be playing. Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing in Dwayne Johnson to lead DC League of Super-Pets, an animated comic book movie that will have the Fast and Furious franchise co-star playing Krypto the Super-Dog, the loyal canine companion of Superman who shares the same powers as the Man of Steel.www.slashfilm.com