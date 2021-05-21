newsbreak-logo
Dwayne Johnson Joins 'DC League of Super-Pets' as Krypto the Super-Dog

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson will soon be joining the DC Comics big screen universe by starring in Black Adam, but that’s not the only superhero the wrestler-turned-blockbuster-star will be playing. Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing in Dwayne Johnson to lead DC League of Super-Pets, an animated comic book movie that will have the Fast and Furious franchise co-star playing Krypto the Super-Dog, the loyal canine companion of Superman who shares the same powers as the Man of Steel.

