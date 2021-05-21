newsbreak-logo
Kelly Clarkson Makes a Splash With Her Cover of This Cher Hit: Watch

By Anna Chan
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a flashback Friday! Kelly Clarkson dug into the archives for a major hit for her Kellyoke segment on the Friday (May 21) edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show. This time, the three-time Grammy winner took on Cher's version of the hit "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)," from the soundtrack to the 1990 film Mermaids. The TV personality's powerful pipes shined and added some sass during the catchy song. "You're not listenin' to all I say/ If you wanna know if he loves you so/ It's in his kiss/ Ohhhhh it's in his kiss!" she belted out.

