newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

How to make the US asylum system efficient and fair

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6uM2_0a73cKdl00
© Getty Images

Processing asylum claims at the U.S. border is a Gordian knot in need of a clean cut. My scissors are ready. The solution is not procedural, but rather, a simpler, fairer asylum standard that will allow U.S. decision-makers to quickly identify and protect people fleeing real threats.

Before the Trump administration set out to dismantle the asylum system, U.S. policymakers spent two decades ineffectively trying to construct workable asylum procedures. Despite their efforts, an immigration court backlog that stood at about 186,000 at the beginning of President Obama’s term in 2009 grew to about 540,000 at the 2017 beginning of President Trump ’s tenure. President Biden came into office with a backlog of over 1.29 million cases.

The last major immigration reform bill enacted was the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigration Responsibility Act, which established “expedited removal” in U.S. law with the promise of clearing cases from the immigration court dockets with new screening procedures. The result: increased inefficiency and unfairness.

A dizzying hodgepodge of “credible fear,” “well-founded fear,” “reasonable fear,” and “would be threatened” standards combined with procedures of convoluted complexity have made establishing an asylum claim nearly impossible.

And pity the poor asylum seeker without an immigration lawyer. A noncitizen trying to navigate complex removal proceedings does not have the same right as a criminal defendant to a court-appointed attorney, despite the potentially life and death consequences.

Things got much worse as the Trump administration worked to block access to asylum, create regulatory strangleholds on asylum procedures, and eliminate well-established grounds for providing protection, particularly for Central Americans fleeing gang violence and domestic abuse.

On Feb. 2, President Biden signed an executive order that called for a report on expedited removal within 120 days with “recommendations for creating a more efficient and orderly process” and another report within 180 days to examine current asylum rules, regulations and guidelines.

One straightforward reform that would cut through the procedural morass is to learn from other countries and simply broaden the grounds for protection.

Nearly every country with individualized asylum systems — except the United States — applies three relatively simple protection standards in a single hearing or interview. First, they decide if the asylum seeker qualifies as a refugee under the “well-founded fear of being persecuted” standard of the 1951 Refugee Convention. If not, the decision-maker considers human rights protections under other international human rights conventions to see if there is a risk of torture or inhuman and degrading treatment or other serious threats to life and physical integrity upon return. Finally, the decision-maker considers the need for “complementary protection,” usually based on conditions of generalized violence or other extraordinary conditions that bring a real risk of serious harm.

In 2015, Germany appeared to be overwhelmed with an influx of about 890,000 asylum seekers. Applying a complementary protection standard along with the refugee and human rights convention standards, it eliminated its backlog by September 2017 and was keeping current with new applications.

Broadening the grounds for protection resulted in a quick and fair thumbs up or down. About 725,000 asylum seekers from Eritrea, Iran, Iraq and Syria had approval rates of over 50 percent. Meanwhile, 99 percent of the more than 275,000 nationals from countries in the Western Balkans — where many of the gravest human rights abuses have declined — were rejected.

Mexico also applies complementary protection in its asylum law. In Mexico’s case, the problems mostly center on corrupt and sometimes brutal police and immigration officials who block access to the procedure. But for those who manage to enter and stay in the asylum system, the approval rates in 2019 stood at 86 percent for Salvadorans, 83 percent for Hondurans and 62 percent for Guatemalans, a clear recognition of the life-threatening situations nationals of those countries face.

What should a complementary protection standard for the United States look like?

The U.S. system includes a backstop assessment of risk of torture, but not of inhuman and degrading treatment or other serious threats to life or physical integrity, a grave omission. A complementary protection standard would extend protection to certain people who don’t qualify under the Refugee Convention or the Convention Against Torture standards. Specifically, it would apply to people who would face the threat of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, or serious threats to life or physical integrity if returned to their countries because of a real risk of violence or exceptional situations.

Using this broader standard, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asylum officers would be able to grant deserving cases at the outset, obviating the need for pre-screening “credible fear” interviews and keeping many easily granted cases out of overloaded immigration courts. In a single interview or hearing, an asylum officer or immigration judge would first determine if the arriving applicant qualified for asylum according to the well-founded fear of persecution standard and, if not, would determine if the person faced the threat of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or a serious threat to life or physical integrity from violence or exceptional situations.

The U.S. currently has something that looks a bit like complementary protection, called temporary protected status (TPS), but it’s not the same thing.

While TPS provides protection based on armed conflict or an extraordinary situation that makes return unsafe, it is not applied during an individualized status determination but rather on a blanket basis for nationals from a designated country who were already in the United States. TPS excludes newly arriving asylum seekers.

Applying a complementary protection standard would enable adjudicators to grant asylum to people fleeing violence without requiring exhaustive examination of whether the perpetrators had persecutory intent. It would go a long way both to reducing the immigration court backlog and keeping current with new applications, while also recognizing the protection needs of many of those fleeing Central America.

There are, of course, additional reforms needed, most important among them eliminating expedited removal, ending arbitrary detention, and establishing the right of indigent asylum seekers to court-appointed counsel. But changing the standard would have the immediate effect of bringing both efficiency and fairness into a system that until now has lacked both.

Bill Frelick is the refugee and migrant rights division director at Human Rights Watch. Follow him on Twitter @BillFrelick.

View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

217K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Case#Standard Procedures#Border Protection#International Protection#Central Americans#Salvadorans#Hondurans#Guatemalans#Human Rights Watch#Asylum Procedures#Indigent Asylum Seekers#Immigration Reform#Expedited Removal#Human Rights Protections#Arbitrary Detention#Reasonable Fear#Credible Fear#Convoluted Complexity#Persecution Standard#Complementary Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Related
ImmigrationSFGate

Biden administration grants protected status to thousands of Haitian migrants

The Biden administration will grant a form of provisional residency known as temporary protected status to tens of thousands of Haitian migrants living in the United States without legal status, the Department of Homeland Security announced Saturday, citing worsening conditions in the Caribbean nation. Haitians granted protected status will be...
ImmigrationMinneapolis Star Tribune

US again extending temporary protected status for Haitians

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is allowing eligible Haitian nationals residing in the U.S. to apply for a new 18-month designation for temporary protected status, reversing a Trump administration effort that had sought to end the special consideration. In a statement Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited security concerns,...
ImmigrationPosted by
KTAR News

Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to let about 250 people a day through border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge in the United States, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to apply for asylum, an attorney said Monday.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
WGAU

US eases asylum restrictions at border amid legal challenges

MCALLEN, Texas — (AP) — Domingo Antonio Zeledon traveled for nearly three weeks from his hometown in Nicaragua, leaving behind his wife and three youngest children to come to the United States with his 17-year-old son. The 39-year-old couldn't support his family on earnings equivalent to $5 a day. Even...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

DHS easing asylum restrictions

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is easing some restrictions on who can apply for asylum in the U.S. and has reportedly begun allowing thousands of Central American migrants to enter the U.S. under the new policy in recent days. The Associated Press reported that the Biden administration has begun...
ImmigrationNew York Post

Grant asylum to Afghans who helped United States

With US forces set to exit Afghanistan by Sept. 11, President Joe Biden has a clear duty to offer refuge to all translators and other Afghans who went out on a limb to help the Americans during the war. Roughly 18,000 of them have applied for special immigrant visas, the...
Immigrationtpr.org

How Inconsistent Policies And Enforcement Have Created False Hope For Migrants At The Border

This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. No matter how hard he tried, Jonatan Garcia said, he couldn’t find steady work in Guatemala. He dabbled in construction, and on some days picked beans, after losing his sales job at a TV station a few weeks after the pandemic shuttered businesses and further stifled employment in his country.
ImmigrationKRGV

Migrants look for asylum in the US

In less than two weeks, foreigners with visas could be able to cross into the U.S. And pretty soon, so will migrants entering the country legally asking for asylum. Local humanitarian organizations are already preparing. “We’re welcoming, and yet we’re holding back at the same time,” Andrea Rudnik - from...
Immigrationdailytitan.com

Upholding Title 42 endangers Haitians seeking asylum

In March 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services implemented Title 42, an emergency regulation that allowed the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the entrance into the United States of individuals who could possibly be carrying COVID-19. Reports say that in the span of a few weeks in 2021, there have been more Title 42 expulsions than in an entire year under President Donald Trump’s administration, and Haitians seeking asylum have been most drastically affected.
Kidsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

US: Children Tell of Neglect, Filth, Fear in Asylum Camps

Children tell of neglect, filth and fear in US asylum camps. The US has a vast system of detention sites scattered across the country, holding more than 20,000 migrant children. In a special investigation, the BBC has uncovered allegations of cold temperatures, sickness, neglect, lice and filth, through a series of interviews with children and staff.
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

UN commissioner for refugees: U.S. must end COVID asylum restrictions

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday urged the U.S. to "swiftly" lift COVID-related asylum restrictions at the border. Why it matters: The order, enacted by former President Trump last March, effectively ended asylum at the southern border. The American Civil Liberties Union and other migrant advocacy groups have called on Biden to roll back the policy.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump visa restrictions live on under COVID-19 backlog

President Biden 's efforts to dismantle his predecessor’s immigration legacy are being hamstrung by a State Department that’s still operating with limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since taking office, Biden has reversed several policies former President Trump put in place to block visas for thousands of immigrants seeking...