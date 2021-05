Middle Creek High School will be having their annual 7 on 7 games in the Month of June on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The dates are June 15th, 17th, 22nd and 24th. The games will start at 8 AM and end by 10 AM. Please contact Head Coach Randy Ragland at coachragland12@gmail.com or Kendal Ray at mustangdlcoach@gmail.com. We generally try to have teams arrive by 7:30 AM to give you time to get ready to start games by 8:00 AM. Please shoot us an email or give us a call or text if you would like to attend.