Fort Worth police hope to reduce violent crime with this new program. Here’s how.
Fort Worth police confiscated 17 guns, filed 19 new felony charges and made 24 arrests — 14 of which were gang members — between May 10 and 18. The police activity in the city, along with the release of those numbers, is part of the department's new #FortWorthSafe initiative. The program was designed to be a crime reduction effort in response to a particularly violent 2020, where Fort Worth saw the most homicides in 26 years with 112 slayings.