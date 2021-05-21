newsbreak-logo
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth police hope to reduce violent crime with this new program. Here’s how.

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Fort Worth police confiscated 17 guns, filed 19 new felony charges and made 24 arrests — 14 of which were gang members — between May 10 and 18. The police activity in the city, along with the release of those numbers, is part of the department’s new #FortWorthSafe initiative. The program was designed to be a crime reduction effort in response to a particularly violent 2020, where Fort Worth saw the most homicides in 26 years with 112 slayings.

www.star-telegram.com
