35th Annual Ladies Fish-Off
In 1986, ten enthusiastic female anglers organized the Ladies Annual Fish-Off to raise money for a local children’s charity. Over the years, the all-volunteer-led committee has raised over $560,000 for various charities. The current beneficiaries are The FLITE Center, which helps local youth transition from foster care to adulthood. The Billfish Foundation, which works to protect billfish and other valuable marine species and ecosystems, is the other beneficiary.pointpubs.com