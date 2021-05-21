Henry County Board Meeting Wrap Up with Board Chairwoman Kippy Breeden
The Henry County Board met on Thursday night at the Courthouse in Cambridge. Board Chair Kippy Breeden along with County Administrator Erin Knackstedt and Economic Development Director Jim Kelly joined Wake Up TriCounties on Friday Morning to recap the meeting and talking about the latest Henry County news including property taxes, new business and available funding for local businesses still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.www.illinoisnewsnow.com