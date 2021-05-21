newsbreak-logo
Henry County, IL

Henry County Board Meeting Wrap Up with Board Chairwoman Kippy Breeden

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henry County Board met on Thursday night at the Courthouse in Cambridge. Board Chair Kippy Breeden along with County Administrator Erin Knackstedt and Economic Development Director Jim Kelly joined Wake Up TriCounties on Friday Morning to recap the meeting and talking about the latest Henry County news including property taxes, new business and available funding for local businesses still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Henry County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Cambridge, IL
County
Henry County, IL
Person
Jim Kelly
#County Administrator#Property Taxes#Economic Development#Development Director#Board Chairwoman#The Henry County Board#Chairwoman Kippy
