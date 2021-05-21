Henry County Board Meeting Wrap Up with Board Chairwoman Kippy Breeden

The current term of Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka will be his last as Henry County Sheriff. In a Friday morning release to the media, Sheriff Loncka declared that he will be retiring from law enforcement, “After having many long conversations with my family, I have decided that I will not run for another term as Sheriff. I plan to retire on 11/30/2022.” November 30th 2022 would mark the end of Sheriff Loncka’s current term and his retirement will coincide with the election of a new Henry County Sheriff. Sheriff Loncka has spent 32 years in law enforcement and has been the Henry County Sheriff since 2017. “With the 2022 campaign season starting up, I felt it was important to announce my retirement at this time. It has been and will continue to be an honor to serve the citizens of Henry County. Thank you,” said Sheriff Kerry Loncka.