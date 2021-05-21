Big E Bakery to Sell Cream Puffs and Eclairs to Go

Echo Park has changed a lot since 1980, but Kien Giang Bakery (aka KG Bakery) has maintained its presence on Echo Park Boulevard for the past 41 years. The Hyunh family, who still run the business today, came to the U.S. in the 1970s when, according to daughter Jennifer Hyunh, there were fewer Asians and little access to Asian food in the northern suburbs. Her grandparents would make pastries and cakes out of their home, and they decided to move to Echo Park to be closer to Chinatown’s markets where they would sell their cakes. Hyunh grew up around the business, coming straight after school to help out, and cherished time spent with her parents who never took a day off. With the bulk of their business coming from custom cake orders, the bakery took a big hit at the start of the pandemic as parties and weddings were canceled. Hyunh said they had to shut down twice in the past year, but as it becomes safer to gather, she hopes they’ll be able to focus on what they do best: helping serve all kinds of celebrations, from cakes for quinceñeras to traditional pastries for Asian holidays.