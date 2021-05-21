On Fathers, Hard Truths, and the Raw Betrayal at the Heart of Invincible
The evil father is a trope as old as stories, but many times it’s more melodramatic than psychologically complicated. When Luke Skywalker learns who his real father is, he’s famously devastated, but Anakin Skywalker was never really someone Luke knew. Peter Quill knew his planet-sized daddy for all of a few hours before finding out the role he played in his mother’s demise. The Greek gods and the Titans who sired them don’t really have anything that resembles a family as we understand the concept. But these situations serve their purpose as motivations for characters we sympathize with, or add a layer of symbolism.www.pastemagazine.com