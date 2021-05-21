A new method to better study microscopic plastics in the ocean

The Higgs boson was hypothesised to explain electroweak symmetry breaking nearly 50 years before its discovery. Its eventual discovery at the LHC took half a century of innovative accelerator and detector development, and extensive data analysis. Today, several outstanding questions in particle physics could be answered by higgsinos – theorised supersymmetric partners of an extended Higgs field. The higgsinos are a triplet of electroweak states, two neutral and one charged. If the lightest neutral state is stable, it can provide an explanation of astronomically observed dark matter. Furthermore, an intimate connection between higgsinos and the Higgs boson could explain why the mass of the Higgs boson is so much lighter than suggested by theoretical arguments. While higgsinos may not be much heavier than the Higgs boson, they would be produced more rarely and are significantly more challenging to find, especially if they are the only supersymmetric particles near the electroweak scale.