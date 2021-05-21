newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Colombia bars travelers from India over coronavirus variant

By Julia Symmes Cobb
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcdAA_0a73XqPC00

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia has barred non-resident arrivals from India through the end of June in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variant B.1.617, the health ministry said on Friday.

The restrictions came into force on Thursday, although travelers who were already in the air or on their journey to Colombia are exempt.

The variant’s potentially higher rates of transmission motivated Colombia’s decision, the ministry in a statement.

The B.1.617 variant is believed by some experts to be even more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain.

India’s hospitals and crematoria have been overwhelmed by a second wave in coronavirus cases.

It is widely accepted official figures of more than 25 million cases in the Asian country grossly underestimate the real impact of the epidemic, with some experts saying infections and deaths could be up to 10 times higher.

Colombia’s restrictions apply to travelers who have been in India within the last 14 days or who had a connecting flight there, the statement said.

Travelers who are exempt from the ban, including diplomats and those with work visas, must present a negative PCR test upon entry, take an additional test within 24 hours of arrival and a third on the seventh day after entry.

They should also be in strict quarantine for 14 days, the statement said.

“Combined with Colombia’s confrontation of a third peak in the pandemic, the advisory committee for confronting the COVID-19 pandemic recommended the suspension of entrance to the country of non-resident travelers from the Republic of India,” the ministry’s director of epidemiology Julian Fernandez said.

Colombia’s major cities are weathering a third peak of infections expected to last through the end of May, with large anti-government protests blamed for extending high case numbers.

The Andean country has confirmed nearly 3.2 million infections and over 83,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic. It has so far administered 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Visas#Infections#Transmission#Bogota#The Health Ministry#Asian#Andean#Coronavirus Cases#Coronavirus Vaccines#Non Resident Travelers#Country#Deaths#Non Resident Arrivals#Strict Quarantine#Hospitals#Bars#Official Figures#Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern

The World Health Organziation said on Monday that the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily. The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of global...
Public Healthkion546.com

India’s Covid-19 crisis is a problem for the world

There is a split scenario unfolding as the world battles the pandemic. In countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, jubilant, newly-vaccinated people hug their loved ones after a long period of separation. In India, distraught families count their dead. Sick people are being turned away from hospitals...
Public Healthslashdot.org

Covid Variant From India Triggers WHO Concern Over Fast Spread

I've seen this same post in practically every thread, and obviously it's off-topic. But whoever is behind this post would NOT make a great programmer. I hate programmers who cut and paste code throughout a project. Write it once and then use it everywhere. In this case, since you can link to Slashdot posts, a link to the original and the only copy of this non-sense would have been the way I'd have trolled.
Public HealthNPR

Will COVID-19 Vaccines Still Work Against The Variant From India?

The world has a new coronavirus mutant spreading from one continent to another — and it looks like a tough one to stop. The World Health Organization declared Monday the variant that emerged in India, known as B.1.617, is officially a "variant of concern." "There is some available information to...
Utah Statecachevalleydaily.com

Infectious diseases doctor says variants from India are in Utah

Contagious COVID-19 variants from India have been identified in Utah, according to Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious diseases physician at Intermountain Healthcare. “Right now they’ve been very far and few between,” Webb told reporters Friday. He said studies are underway now to determine how effective the vaccines are against the...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

US tells citizens to leave India as COVID-19 swamps hospitals

The U.S. government told its citizens to leave India as soon as possible because of the country’s escalating COVID-19 crisis. In a Level 4 travel advisory --- the highest issued by the Department of State — U.S. citizens were told “not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so.” There are 14 direct daily flights between India and the U.S. and other services that connect through Europe, the department said.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Johnson 'Anxious' Over Rise of Variant From India in UK

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced anxiety Thursday about a rise in the U.K. of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, after a closely monitored study of infections in England found it becoming more prevalent - just as the next big easing of lockdown restrictions is to begin.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases, down from 24 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on May 21, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, dropped to 23 from 25 the previous day.
Public HealthBloomberg

Variant From India Is in 44 Nations; Sinovac Study: Virus Update

The more-infectious coronavirus driving a catastrophic Covid-19 epidemic in India has been detected in 44 countries, just as the Asian nation reported a record daily death count. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine is wiping out Covid-19 among health workers in Indonesia, an encouraging sign for developing countries reliant on the Chinese...
Worldeminetra.com

Boris Johnson says variants from India are more contagious

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday that the first variant of the coronavirus found in India could upset the ongoing blockade mitigation in India. The UK is currently accelerating a second dose of the vaccine over the age of 50 and is clinically vulnerable due to concerns about variants from India.
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Top 5 Most-Affected and Most-Vaccinated States As India Logs Highest COVID-19 Deaths Ever

After registering more than 4 lakh cases for nearly a week, India’s daily case count has once again dropped to around 3 lakh this week. Despite this drop, India's health care system continues to struggle with an acute shortage of COVID-19 treatment facilities, especially oxygen cylinders, while in some states, the hospitals are running out of space to accommodate patients.
Public HealthSeattle Times

CDC ramps up research on highly contagious variant from India

Federal Health officials are ramping up their surveillance of the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first identified in India as experts warn that under-vaccinated areas in the U.S. could become hot spots for the mutation. While U.S. cases attributed to the B.1.617 variant currently sit below 1%, the growth rate remains...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines COVID-19: Indian variant, B.1.617, detected in OFWs

The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday the first two cases of the more transmissible Indian B.1.617 variant in the country. The two individuals infected with Covid-19 variant from India are both male overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). One of the two patients is a 37-year-old OFW from Oman, while...