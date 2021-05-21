newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Announces New, Special Episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a year after it first premiered on HBO, true crime documentary I’ll Be Gone in the Dark will return with a special episode directed by Elizabeth Wolff, adding a new addendum to the story of author Michelle McNamara and her hunt for the elusive rapist and serial killer known as the Golden State Killer. The special new episode will debut on Monday, June 21, available via HBO and HBO Max. The synopsis is as follows:

www.pastemagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Dark#Hbo Max#True Crime Documentary#Serial Killer#Book#Unsolved Murders#Author Michelle Mcnamara#Terror#Rape#Joseph#Author Mcnamara#Sentencing#Golden State#Prison#Citizen Sleuths#Roots#Oak Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sex Crimes
Related
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO’s BETTY Debuts June 11. Here Are Episodes Details!

Based on creator Crystal Moselle’s 2018 Sundance hit “Skate Kitchen,” BETTY will return to HBO for a second season FRIDAY, JUNE 11 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The series follows five young women on journeys of self-discovery against the backdrop of New York City’s male-dominated skateboarding scene. The six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
TV Serieshypable.com

HBO Max drops ‘Friends’ reunion special teaser, announces premiere date

Get your first taste of HBO Max’s Friends reunion by checking out the first teaser for the highly anticipated special!. Mark your calendars, Friends fans. HBO Max has finally announced a release date for the highly anticipated reunion special– and it’s premiering sooner than you might think!. On Thursday (May...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

NBC announces it will air special standalone holiday episodes of Young Rock, Mr. Mayor and Kenan

"Normally, that would not be news — broadcast comedies traditionally do themed episodes around such holidays as Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine’s Day when they fall within their runs," according to Deadline. "What is unusual in this case is that NBC has no comedies on the schedule this fall, and all three renewed freshmen will return for their second seasons in midseason (January or later)."
TV SeriesComicBook

Friends Marathon on TBS to Air Every Episode Ahead of HBO Max Reunion Special

Following the announcement made earlier today about the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special airing on HBO Max later this month, TBS has announced they will broadcast every episode of the hit sitcom in a month-long marathon. Kicking off earlier this week, the event will take place weekdays from 10am - 4pm ET/PT and last through June 4th, just in case you aren't streaming the series online. Friends: The Reunion however will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Gone Gone Beyond announces new studio album '2030'

International four-part musical hybrid group Gone Gone Beyond has released their new single “Canyons” and officially revealed the details for their new album 2030, out Friday, June 25. PRESS HERE to pre-order on all DSPs; each digital pre-save includes an instant download of the album’s opening track “Canyons,” along with two previously released tracks.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

HBO Max Announces New Animated Superman Series With Race Swapped Jimmy Olsen

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation announced a brand new Superman animated series titled My Adventures with Superman that features a race swapped Jimmy Olsen. In a press release, WarnerMedia details the series will be “an all-new kids and family animated series.”. It will follow “twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For June

HBO Max has a ton of great material coming in June. In total, over 100 new titles are on their way to the platform throughout the course of next month. Subscribers can enjoy a lot of classic films pulled from Warner Bros.’ library, as well as a few must-see originals, including a couple of the studio’s next big movie releases.
TV Serieswiltonbulletin.com

'Evil' Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date in Bone-Chilling Teaser

Following last week’s news that psychological thriller series “Evil” is moving from CBS to Paramount Plus, the streamer has revealed the premiere date for Season 2 in a bone-chilling teaser trailer. The second season of “Evil” is set to premiere on Paramount Plus June 20. The 13-episode season will release...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Nevers episode 7 return date hopes over on HBO

Following tonight’s midseason finale, what can you expect on The Nevers episode 7? When could it air on HBO? In this piece, we’ll tell you everything you need to know at the moment. Let’s go ahead and start things off with this: At this very moment, HBO hasn’t confirmed an...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Nevers new tonight on HBO? Season 1 episode 7 hopes

Is The Nevers new tonight over on HBO? We’ll be taking on that question within this article — and then also looking more ahead!. The first thing that we gotta do here is, alas, get some of the bad news out of the way: The supernatural period drama (as odd a thing as that is to say) is not airing new episodes for the foreseeable future. Yet, we’re also not at the end of the season! It’s unusual for HBO shows to be split up like this, but we’re also living in an unusual time. The break allows The Nevers to be able to produce the rest of their season without it being rushed — remember that filming was slowed down significantly by the global health crisis. There have also been some significant behind-the-scenes changes following the exit of Joss Whedon.
TV SeriesWISH-TV

HBO releases trailer for ‘Friends’ reunion special

(WISH) — HBO Max has released a trailer for “Friends: The Reunion” on YouTube. Cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will return to the set and share stories about the show. The show ran for ten seasons on NBC. “Friends: The...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends Reunion: How to watch special episode in the UK

It feels like talk of the Friends reunion has been around forever, so you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to watch it.The special was filmed last month, long after when it was first announced, due to lockdown.Months later, the episode, which is unscripted ad will reunite the show’s stars for an emotional celebration of the sitcom, is set to be broadcast.The broadcast will go ahead in the US on HBO Max next Thursday (27 May).When can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?In the UK, Sky One will broadcast the show also on 27 May, but at...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Amomama

Meredith Salenger Married Michelle McNamara's Widower Patton Oswalt — Get to Know Both Women

“The King of Queens” actor Patton Oswalt married his second wife, Meredith Salenger, 18 months after his first wife, Michelle McNamara, passed away. He had good reasons. True crime author Michelle McNamara began attracting people’s attention in 2006 when she established her website True Crime Diary. Through it, she tracked cold cases and tried to find new angles to investigate.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Evil’ Season 2 Trailer: The CBS Hit Expands Its Dark Origins for Paramount Plus

Michelle and Robert King’s creepy CBS drama “Evil” is getting a second season after first premiering in 2019. But this time, the series that wrangles with the presence of evil in the everyday is rolling out on Paramount Plus. The 13-episode Season 2 will begin rolling out on the streaming platform June 20. Ahead of the premiere, watch the first trailer for the new season below.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Two New HARRY POTTER Specials Announced to Celebrate Fans and the Franchise

With the original Harry Potter film coming up on its 20th anniversary, WarnerMedia is partnering up with Wizarding World to produce two commemorative unscripted specials. The projects are being produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon,. One of these specials is a Harry Potter fan quiz...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Evil Season 2: Cryptic Trailer Drops Paramount+ Exclusive Return Date

With the announcement of the supernatural series Evil and its new permanent home on Paramount+ from their one-time network home, CBS along with other shows like the action-packed SEAL Team and psychological thriller Clarice, the ViacomCBS streamer released a cryptic and ominous trailer for its upcoming second season. The two-minute video highlights each of the major characters in Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and his associate Ben (Asif Mandvi) all in their respective areas and vignettes.