HBO Announces New, Special Episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark
Almost a year after it first premiered on HBO, true crime documentary I’ll Be Gone in the Dark will return with a special episode directed by Elizabeth Wolff, adding a new addendum to the story of author Michelle McNamara and her hunt for the elusive rapist and serial killer known as the Golden State Killer. The special new episode will debut on Monday, June 21, available via HBO and HBO Max. The synopsis is as follows:www.pastemagazine.com