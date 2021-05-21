HBO Announces New, Special Episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark

Is The Nevers new tonight over on HBO? We’ll be taking on that question within this article — and then also looking more ahead!. The first thing that we gotta do here is, alas, get some of the bad news out of the way: The supernatural period drama (as odd a thing as that is to say) is not airing new episodes for the foreseeable future. Yet, we’re also not at the end of the season! It’s unusual for HBO shows to be split up like this, but we’re also living in an unusual time. The break allows The Nevers to be able to produce the rest of their season without it being rushed — remember that filming was slowed down significantly by the global health crisis. There have also been some significant behind-the-scenes changes following the exit of Joss Whedon.