newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Yellowstone National Park Uses a Monster Ford Super Duty on 49-Inch Tires for Rural Mail Delivery

By Caleb Jacobs
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They drive the 150-mile route twice a week to areas that are normally accessible only by snowmobile and the like. People need their mail no matter where they live and postal workers face more challenges than barking dogs to get the job done. Sometimes that means driving when road conditions are absolutely horrid, all while handling precious cargo like porcelain trinkets from your nana; no matter the specifics, everybody expects their stuff to show up in one piece. For the roughly 120 people living in parts of Yellowstone National Park that are only accessible by snowmobile in the offseason, it's no different.

www.thedrive.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Road Trip#Grumman#The National Park Service#Michelin#Detroit Locker Super#This Super Duty#Mcdonald#49 Inch Tires#10 Lug Steel Wheels#Snowmobile#Factory#Car Dealership Mailers#Diesel V8#Fender Flares#Road Conditions#Debris#Driving#Torque#Barking Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
LifestyleScience Daily

Yellowstone National Park is hotter than ever

Yellowstone National Park is famous for harsh winters but a new study shows summers are also getting harsher, with August 2016 ranking as one of the hottest summers in the last 1,250 years. The new study drew upon samples of living and dead Engelmann spruce trees collected at high elevations...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Race Red Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW

Clean, GREAT MILES 38,091! XLT trim. Turbo Charged, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Trailer Hitch, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, Diesel, iPod/MP3 Input, REAR-VIEW CAMERA AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Turbocharged, Diesel, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Satellite...
Jackson, WYmtpr.org

Select South Entrance Roads Open for Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that the south entrance near Jackson, Wyoming is set to open Friday May 14 -- weather permitting. The eastern entrance to the park opened on May 7. Park officials say that road conditions can quickly change in the spring and fall, making road closures a...
TravelMySanAntonio

Springtime a quiet time to visit Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A stone’s throw from Yellowstone National Park sits the small border town of West Yellowstone, which is usually either buried in snow or swarmed by tourists. But at the end of April, the streets are quiet and locals can peacefully read newspapers on coffee shop porticos.
AnimalsIdaho State Journal

Yellowstone National Park warns visitors about elk calving season

Yellowstone National Park issued a warning to visitors to stay alert for aggressive elk during the annual spring calving season. The elk calving season in the park falls generally in late May and early June. “Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may charge...
ApparelSneaker Freaker

The National Parks Foundation Takes the adidas ZX 8000 to Yellowstone

The National Parks Foundation x adidas collection continues! Leaving their ZX 10.000C at Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park, the duo have now picked up the ZX 8000 and set their sights on Yellowstone National Park. The National Parks Foundation is the official charity that covers 418 National Parks in the...
AnimalsUnofficial Networks

VIDEO: Wolf Pack Takes On Grizzly @ Yellowstone National Park

Not sure if this pack of wolves in Yellowstone was hungry for a meal, looking to establish territory, or just goofing off but I’m thinking they’d need to launch a highly coordinated simultaneous all hands on deck attack to have a chance of taking down a full size bear. Yellowstone National Park is a truly wild place:
AnimalsABC30 Fresno

Video shows bear charging toward woman at Yellowstone National Park

WYOMING -- A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera. In the footage, people nearby can be heard gasping as the bear charged toward the woman while she was holding up her phone in the Grand Loop Road area earlier this week. The bear suddenly changes course and retreats as the woman quickly walks away.
Buying CarsJalopnik

This Giant Ford F-700 Is A Street-Legal Monster Truck

A couple of weeks ago an International MXT went up for auction on Bring a Trailer and sold for the astronomical price of $76,000. If you like outrageous trucks but don’t want to spend anywhere close to 76 large for one, then this 1991 Ford F-700 monster truck, at $10,000 on Craigslist, may be the rig for you.
CarsPosted by
MassLive.com

Ford recalls more than 660,000 Explorer SUVs linked to potential of roof rail covers falling off while driving

Ford is recalling 661,000 of its Explorer SUVs due to roof covers on the vehicle falling off while it’s in motion. The recall covers models made from 2016 through 2019 and involves retention pins that could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach. Dealers will install push pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, according to Reuters.
Travelcoolworks.com

Beautiful guest ranch minutes from Yellowstone National Park

We are a small family owned and run guest ranch with 8 cozy cabins, horse back riding, hiking out the back door and beautiful mountain views! Come work and play in the mountains!. Located between Cody, Wyoming and the East Gate of Yellowstone.
Bradenton Herald

Yellowstone, Grand Teton set records for park visitation

Visitation at Yellowstone National Park last month has increased by 40% compared to 2019, an increase of about 19,000 people and a record for the month, park officials said. Superintendent Cam Sholly predicted the park would be busier early this year based on the inability of tourists to travel internationally as demand for outdoor recreation increased last year, The Billings Gazette reported Friday.
Carsfordauthority.com

2016-2019 Ford Explorer Recalled Over Roof Rail Cover Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2016-2019 Ford Explorer models due to issues related to the roof rail covers. The defect: in affected vehicles, the roof rail covers may become detached from the vehicle while driving, creating a hazard for others on the road. The hazards: the roof rails could...