Angels of Assisi assists in rescuing over a dozen cats from Botetourt County hoarding situation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi has rescued 12 cats from a home in Botetourt County, and is expecting more to arrive at the facility every day for the next 7-10 days. “At this time, we have no idea of the total number of cats living in this house. The owners of the cats are receiving the help they need while we are putting our focus on the animals,” stated a Facebook post from the organization Thursday night. “We anticipate that this rescue will be ongoing for a few days until we are certain all of the cats have been rescued. Please help us get these cats the medical care they so desperately need.”