newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

South Florida Fair wraps up this weekend

By Linnie Supall
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IVhT_0a73WgiX00

It's the final weekend of the South Florida Fair, and there are still lots of surprises in store.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

Vendors have been pleased with the turnout since gates opened two weeks ago and ready to cash in on more sales during the last weekend.

"When I got the opportunity to be at the fair, I got the call, I jumped at it," said Rasheed Shihada, owner and executive chef for Olive Oil of the World. "I get to finally talk to some customers. I get to meet people that I typically wouldn't meet at the farmers market, and that's been really cool."

WPTV
Rasheed Shihada is one of many vendors selling products at the South Florida Fair.

A smaller fair was held in January at the South Florida Fairgrounds, and all attractions were outdoors.

However, for the first time in more than 100 years, the full South Florida Fair is being held in May.

With indoor space available for vendors, many small business owners decided to participate.

"We've seen a ton of people coming in and out," said Ashley Lancelot, a vendor for Native Armor. "It seems to me, in my opinion, that a lot of people want to kind of go jump back into life a little bit."

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The South Florida Fair#Rebound South Florida#World#Vendors#Attractions#Indoor Space#Store#Special Coverage#Surprises#Outdoors#Gates#Farmers#January#Executive Chef#Market#Selling#Olive Oil#Native Armor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Auburn, INEvening Star

4-H porkburgers at Taste of the Fair this weekend

AUBURN — The DeKalb County 4-H Council will be selling its “Famous Fair Porkburger” and homemade “Fair Chili” this weekend at the Taste of the Fair event at the RM Auction Park. The event is being presented by the DeKalb County Fair Association, in conjunction with RM Auctions, Friday, Saturday...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Fair Food Festival on New York State Fair­grounds wraps up

The second year of the Fair Food Festival at the New York State Fairgrounds brought new attractions with games and rides included in the fun. “We just went on the bumper cars, and the Avengers ride, and now we’re going on the swing!” said Allexus Pecoraro. What You Need To...
TravelPosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Can Expect Travel and Tourism to Pick Up Over Memorial Day Weekend

Americans can expect busy travel over Memorial Day to kick off the summer–and Floridians are ready to hit the road. AAA released a study on Tuesday showing that more than 37 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles over Memorial Day, a 60 percent increase from last year and a sign that more and more people are putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
Palm Beach County, FLWPTV

The Preakness, theater, fair, and more this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — Horses gallop your way, as the South Florida Fair continues, along with comedy and the final weekend of outdoor theater. Here are this weekend's 5 Fun Things To Do. 1) The Preakness Stakes - West Palm Beach. You can watch, wager and win on the Preakness Stakes...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First weekend of Lilac Festival wraps up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The first weekend of the 123rd Rochester Lilac Festival is officially in the books. It’s one of Rochester’s oldest and most beloved traditions, and it’s now a third of the way done, with two more weekends scheduled this month: May 14-16, and May 21-23 at Highland Park.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida tribute bands: Where to see the show

If you are looking to relive the good-times soundtrack of your youth — or your parents’ youth — there is probably a South Florida tribute band playing that music somewhere. Here are some of the venues and some of the acts to put on your to-do list for the next few months: Venues Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale (JoinTheRevolution.net) will host the Summer Tribute Band Series beginning May 22 ...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida restaurants: Now open, coming soon and closed

Got a tip for this weekly check on what’s happening in South Florida’s dining scene? Email Arlene Borenstein-Zuluaga at aborenstein@sunsentinel.com. Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. ...
Walton County, FLgoodgritmag.com

A Natural Escape to South Walton, Florida

In South Walton, the allure is in the landscape. The wide-open space and natural scenery paired with accessible luxury provide the perfect backdrop for a serene beach getaway. Although South Walton does have its fair share of shops and restaurants, a true treasure lies in the land waiting to be explored. Vast nature preserves put forty percent of South Walton’s land area under protection, making the scenery a prized possession. While many are familiar with the sixteen beach neighborhoods along the coast—Rosemary Beach, WaterColor, and Seaside to name a few—many do not realize that these collectively encompass South Walton. The grandeur, proximity, and diversity of these neighborhoods paired with more than two hundred miles of hiking and biking trails provide a unique combination of glamour and grit. South Walton, Florida is waiting for the next round of explorers to experience what this coastline has to offer.
Lifestylesandiegofishreports.com

Thursday Wrap Up

The Mission Belle finished the day 13 Bluefin Tuna that were all 50 to 60lbs. Flat Falls and Colt Snipers had the best luck today. If you plan on taking a trip offshore, please remember to bring an outfit with at least 50# test. 2 speed reels are also highly suggested.
Anderson County, SCgsabusiness.com

Upstate Weekend: Great Anderson County Fair

The Great Anderson County Fair is celebrating its last week at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center starting Thursday through Sunday with sea lions, Ferris wheels and funnel cakes in tow. The fair is estimated to attract more than 60,000 people to the county each year, according to a news...
Food & Drinkswinespectator.com

12 Food-Friendly West Coast Rosés

Rosé has become essential to any wine lover's collection. It comes in many shades and styles today, and it's perfect for picnics, barbecues and poolside quaffing. This week’s selections offers a variety of pink wines from California, Oregon and Washington. Even better, all of these rosés are priced at $25 or less, making it easy to stock up for the warm weather months.