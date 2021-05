Facer launches "next-gen" Apple Watch faces on its platform. New faces include branded faces with Star Trek, Tetris, and Nasa, with more to come. It's a good day to be a Facer premium subscriber or for people looking for unique watch faces for their best Apple Watch. Facer has launched the "next-gen" of Apple Watch faces on its platform. Facer is home to one of the biggest libraries of custom watch faces for Apple Watch, and the new next-gen faces promise to include "dynamic complications seamlessly integrated into their designs for a cohesive and unique look." Other features that Facer boasts for watchOS users: