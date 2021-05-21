5 Top Gainers for Friday: Palo Alto Networks, Nvidia, Boeing

Stocks end mixed Friday as investors reacted to signs of economic improvement and drop in such high-risk assets such as Bitcoin.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Palo Alto Networks | Increase 5.8%

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report advanced after the cybersecurity platform beat Wall Street's earnings expectations and raised its forecast, prompting several analysts to reiterate their support for the company. Palo Alto Networks reported third-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion and non-GAAP net income of $1.39 a share.

2. Nvidia | Increase 2.6%

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose after the semiconductor maker declared a 4-for-1 stock split. If shareholders approve the plan, each Nvidia stockholder of record June 21, will receive a dividend of three additional common shares for every share they hold.

3. Boeing | Increase 3.2%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report advanced on reports it is preparing to boost production of its flagship 737 MAX aircraft. Reuters reported that Boeing could take its production output to 42 jets per month by the fall of next year, ahead of the current target of an increase to 31 planes a month by the spring of next year.

4. Annovis Bio | Increase 127%

Annovis Bio (ANVS) - Get Report shares at one point more than tripled after the clinical stage drug platform company reported progress in a study involving a candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company said the study found that patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed "statistically significant cognitive improvement."

5. Deere | Increase 1.3%

Shares of Deere (DE) - Get Report rose after the company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, due to a surge in demand for farming and construction equipment. Worldwide sales rose 30% to $12.06 billion.

