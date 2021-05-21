Lessons in Leadership: Peter Moore and Next Generation of Gaming
For the month of May, TheStreet is spotlighting innovative leaders who are changing paradigms and breaking down barriers with unique lessons for everyone. Peter Moore is most known for his prolific series of high-level positions as Senior VP of Global Sports Marketing at Reebok, Sega of America, Corporate Vice-President of Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Report Interactive Entertainment Business division, overseeing the Xbox and Xbox 360 game console and head of Electronic Arts' (EA) - Get Report EA Sports game division.www.thestreet.com