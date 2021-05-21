newsbreak-logo
COVID vaccine boosters may be needed as early as September

Individuals who were among the first to receive their vaccine shots may need to get a third booster dose by September, according to Axios. The CEOs of both Pfizer and Moderna confirmed the news at an event sponsored by the outlet.

