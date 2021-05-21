Army of the Dead: Meet the Actors Under All That King and Queen Zombie Makeup
Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead isn't your average zombie movie. The zombies that reside in Snyder's apocalyptic Las Vegas are fast-paced, intelligent, and organized, presenting a lethal threat of the utmost degree. There's a bonkers Elvis Presley impersonator and an undead tiger, and the whole flesh-eating bunch is led by zombie king Zeus (played by Rich Cetrone) and zombie alpha Queen (played by Athena Perample). These zombies have some semblance of human intelligence and are hell-bent on keeping other species from invading their community. Much like animals and humans, they have a social hierarchy among their kind, with the leaders communicating with their kingdom in sentient ways. To bring these alpha roles to life, Snyder appointed seasoned stunt professionals.www.popsugar.com