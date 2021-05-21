newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 21

By Hailey Godburn
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating seven patients with active COVID-19 infections.

Of those, six patients were symptomatic. Only one of those had been vaccinated, the doctors said.

Three patients are in the intensive care unit, with one on a ventilator.

The doctors spent Friday morning answering viewer questions.

COVID-19 leaves Overland Park man unemployed with no help from state

A man who used to work 70 hours a week as a truck driver, a job he says he loved, has gone without a paycheck since January due to COVID-19.

Kevin Brown came down with a severe case of the virus and ended up in the ICU. He's home now, though he is on oxygen.

Though he's applied for unemployment benefits, Brown said officials told him he isn't eligible for any assistance.

Now, he and his wife are selling their Overland Park home, which they remodeled themselves, to make ends meet.

Study aimed at increasing COVID-19 testing in churches moves forward

A University of Missouri-Kansas City study that received a nearly $2 million grant is making progress .

The project aims to increase COVID-19 test messaging at area churches with the ultimate goal of getting those resources to people in under-served areas of the city.

The first phase of the study is set to begin in June.

Jobs making the biggest comeback this year

Some of the industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are bouncing back — and they need workers to help the efforts.

A jobs expert said people will find most open jobs in sectors such as hotels, restaurants, nursing, construction, and shipping and logistics.

Other companies looking for workers include airlines, information technology and child care.

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kansas City: 1. 4149 N Oak Trafficway (816) 454-5541; 2. 11124 Holmes Rd (816) 942-3262; 3. 6244 Brookside Blvd (816) 444-0444; 4. 7907 State Line Rd (816) 444-2000; 5. 8421 NW Prairie View Rd (816) 746-1933; 6. 3902 Main St (816) 931-5452; 7. 13101 State Line Rd (816) 942-2438; 8. 10205 State Line Rd (816) 942-0134; 9. 4990 NE Vivion Rd (816) 454-8800; 10. 5440 NW 64th St (816) 741-5576; 11. 4750 Lees Summit Rd (816) 350-3886; 12. 2435 Independence Ave (816) 483-6464; 13. 4531 Troost Ave (816) 756-5005; 14. 315 W 75th St (816) 361-4639; 15. 921 Main St (816) 842-2514; 16. 5901 Independence Ave (816) 231-2033; 17. 7003 Bannister Rd (816) 761-7715; 18. 8420 N Madison Ave (816) 436-8025; 19. 8301 N St Clair Ave 816-505-1010; 20. 207 NE Englewood Rd 816-454-4763; 21. 5330 NW 64th St 816-505-7163; 22. 4820 N Oak Trafficway (913) 551-8510; 23. 500 NE Barry Rd (913) 551-8510; 24. 3801 Independence Ave (816) 231-4717; 25. 8130 N Church Rd 816-439-4006; 26. 5110 N Oak Trafficway 816-452-0005; 27. 9700 N Cedar Ave 816-415-9918; 28. 401 NE Barry Rd 816-436-5033; 29. 1100 E 63rd St 816-822-9121; 30. 4630 Troost Ave 816-931-8337; 31. 2501 Linwood Blvd 816-861-4423; 32. 5400 Independence Ave 816-231-0730; 33. 7500 Wornall Rd 816-444-4179; 34. 9430 Blue Ridge Blvd 816-765-5279; 35. 3845 Broadway Blvd 816-561-7620; 36. 8301 N Church Rd 816-792-4644; 37. 7207 N Hwy M1 816-436-8900; 38. N Antioch Rd 816-448-2061; 39. 8551 N Boardwalk Ave 816-741-1099; 40. 1701 W 133rd St 816-942-3847; 41. 11601 E US Hwy 40 816-313-1183;