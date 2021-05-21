Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 21

41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating seven patients with active COVID-19 infections.

Of those, six patients were symptomatic. Only one of those had been vaccinated, the doctors said.

Three patients are in the intensive care unit, with one on a ventilator.

The doctors spent Friday morning answering viewer questions.

COVID-19 leaves Overland Park man unemployed with no help from state

A man who used to work 70 hours a week as a truck driver, a job he says he loved, has gone without a paycheck since January due to COVID-19.

Kevin Brown came down with a severe case of the virus and ended up in the ICU. He's home now, though he is on oxygen.

Though he's applied for unemployment benefits, Brown said officials told him he isn't eligible for any assistance.

Now, he and his wife are selling their Overland Park home, which they remodeled themselves, to make ends meet.

Study aimed at increasing COVID-19 testing in churches moves forward

A University of Missouri-Kansas City study that received a nearly $2 million grant is making progress .

The project aims to increase COVID-19 test messaging at area churches with the ultimate goal of getting those resources to people in under-served areas of the city.

The first phase of the study is set to begin in June.

Jobs making the biggest comeback this year

Some of the industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are bouncing back — and they need workers to help the efforts.

A jobs expert said people will find most open jobs in sectors such as hotels, restaurants, nursing, construction, and shipping and logistics.

Other companies looking for workers include airlines, information technology and child care.

