It was a big win that came with worrisome news. The Nets carried over their energy from Saturday’s win against Denver, defeating the Bulls, 115-107. With the win, Brooklyn improves to 45-24 on the season, retaining their one game lead over the surging Bucks for the second seed in the East with three games remaining. The Nets remain two games behind the first place 76ers. Both the Sixers and Bucks hold the tiebreaker over Brooklyn.