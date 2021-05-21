newsbreak-logo
Body Of Man Missing On Watercraft Recovered On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig, Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hog0_0a73UaLl00
Seaside Park Station 45 Volunteer Fire Company assisted in the recovery operation. Photo Credit: Seaside Park Station 45 Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

The body of a 36-year-old man was recovered from Barnegat Bay earlier this week, a day after his unmanned watercraft was found, authorities said.

Gregory Young's body was discovered around 7 a.m. in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley, NJ.com said citing New Jersey State Police.

His watercraft was found Sunday approximately 60 yards from Island Beach State Park Marina.

A memorial service for Young, of Lanoka Harbor in Lacey, was planned for May 26.

