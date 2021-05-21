Fcoreey 1:14 Scale 4x4 Off-Road RC Car $44.99

You all have been asking for it. Here at TFL, we have working relationships with nearly every major automaker, with the notable exception of Subaru. There’s a long story behind how that came about, but the long and short of it is we don’t get press cars from the manufacturers, leaving out a notable opportunity to cover those cars for folks who are interested in what they have to offer. That’s especially true in Colorado, as you’ll likely see more Subarus here than anywhere else in the country. However, thanks to your support and viewership over the years, we have a solution in that we are able to buy these vehicles to test out. To wit, here’s our next long-term tester: a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.