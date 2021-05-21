newsbreak-logo
Rotterdam, NY

Please Help, My Wife Wants More Little Humans

By Brian
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My wife and I have been married for 13 years and have a wonderful family filled with love and laughter, two kids and a dog but as you can imagine, it's a handful. Our kids, ages 9 and 12, are at the age where we're constantly running around and most weeks we can't even see straight yet my wife has been really pushing for a third kids. Financially I know we can afford it, but I'm done. And I told her that but she won't take no for an answer. I'd lose my mind if there was a baby added to this already "crazy" house.

