newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westbury, NY

'A beacon for the arts': In Westbury, community celebrates arts center opening

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Newsday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestbury Arts didn't have a home for its programs showcasing the work of local creators and performers so its organizers had resorted to host pop-up galleries and festivals at local storefronts, community centers and parking lots. That changed Thursday. The art organization's new venue opened with a ceremony attended by...

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westbury, NY
Government
City
Westbury, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Bayside, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#The Arts#Art#Business Center#Galleries#Volunteers#Westbury Arts#State#Carle Place High School#Community Centers#Artists#Post Avenue#Village Officials#Schenck Ave#Community Advocates#Singing Performances#Two Floor Facility#Home#Parking Lots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Roslyn, NYtheislandnow.com

Road School students take virtual field trip to local museum

New Hyde Park Road School fifth-graders, as well as students in Mrs. Hazelton’s class, virtually visited the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn Harbor on April 8, April 13 and April 15. Organized by art teacher Sharon Rebecchi, the virtual field trips were held on Google Meet. The museum’s...
Great Neck, NYmanhassetpress.com

Bua: The Complete Package

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Frank Bua for more than 25 years. More accurately, I knew of Frank Bua after meeting a number of his students, who seemed unusually self-assured and were knowledgeable and articulate, with a poise not always found in middle school students. I had heard of Frank’s superb teaching, nurturing students who were inquisitive, independent thinkers with a love for learning. I first had my chance to meet Frank several years later in my role as a member of the Board of Education in Great Neck. We had hosted the first of several informal annual meetings and I recall that Frank spoke freely about what is needed in order to relieve some of the angst that seems commonplace with students growing up in the twenty-first century. I saw firsthand how deeply Frank cares for children. However, he also understands the constraints governing a body that has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers in a community. He knows firsthand the balancing act that boards constantly need to straddle between “I want” and “I can afford.” He always keeps his eye on the big picture.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Kalikow sells apartment communities for $45M

The Kalikow Group, a fourth-generation, New York development and management firm based in Westbury, NY, has sold two of its residential multifamily properties located in Charleston, South Carolina for a total of more than $45 million, to Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC. Tai Cohen from Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

West portico ribbon cutting at Planting Fields on June 4

Planting Fields Foundation has announced that after two years of closure and eight months of restoration work the West Portico of Coe Hall will reopen to the public on Friday, June 4 following a ribbon-cutting and reception from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Remarks will be given by Planting Fields...
Westbury, NYthewestburytimes.com

Gift For Property Owners: Lower Tax Levy

Westbury expects to receive long promised state aid. Thanks to the largesse in the state budget, the Westbury School District can give a rare gift to its property-owning residents: a lower tax levy for the 2021-22 school year. And perhaps beyond. State Senator Anna Kaplan (D–Great Neck) and Assemblyman Charles...
Huntington, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Beetle Infestation Found in Some Ash Trees in Huntington

Some Huntington homeowners are contending with an infestation by a species of beetle that is eating its way through many ash trees across the country. The emerald ash borer, native to Asia, turned up in Detroit in 2002 and was discovered on the East End of Long Island in 2019. Cornell Cooperative Services of Nassau County said that the infestation has spread to 13 states and two Canadian provinces, killing hundreds of millions of ash trees.
Westbury, NYthewestburytimes.com

Budhai To Leave Westbury In June

While the Westbury Union Free School District continues its search for a superintendent, its current one has decided to go elsewhere when his four-year contract expires on June 30. Eudes Budhai will start as chief of the Nyack schools in Rockland County on July 1. 2021. His hiring was affirmed...
Westbury, NYthewestburytimes.com

‘Proudest’ Award Finds New Home

Village of Westbury Justice Thomas Liotti donated his Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Award, had his say, and sat down. Mayor Peter Cavallaro couldn’t help joshing, “I’m going to say something that no one has said about Tom ever—two things, actually. One, that was extraordinarily brief (laughter). And he was extraordinarily modest in what he said. This award was not given to the village by the county. It was given to Tom Liotti because of his work in the causes that are important for all of us, really—social justice and civil rights.”