newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Police: Michigan Man in Yates County Jail After Not Appearing in Court on Drug Charges

By Lucas Day
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Flint, Michigan man was in Yates County Jail awaiting arraignment after being picked up on a Superior Court bench warrant for failing to appear on drug sale charges. 34-year old Joshua Roberts was arrested last December by Penn Yan Police on criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He reportedly failed to reappear in court on the charges and was located earlier this month in Massachusetts.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Yates County, NY
State
Massachusetts State
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#County Jail#Criminal Charges#County Police#Drug Charges#Drug Possession#Michigan Man#Superior Court#Drug Sale#Criminal Possession#Bench Warrant#Criminal Sale#Controlled Substance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Sodus, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Sodus Woman Arrested for Punching Another Woman in the Face

A Sodus woman was arrested Friday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following a reported disturbance on South Geneva Road. Andrea Green was arrested at her home after 9-1-1 received a call reporting a fight in progress. She is alleged to have punched a woman in the face, then hit the same victim’s car with a solar light causing damage.
Newark, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Newark Woman Arrested on Seneca Falls Warrant

A 29-year old Newark woman has been arrested by Seneca Falls Police on a warrant out of Seneca Falls Town Court. Natasha Murphy did not appear on her original court date for petit larceny and burglary. She was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment at the...
Palmyra, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Police: Fight Over Money Leads to Arrest of Palmyra Man

A 27-year-old Palmyra man was arrested Saturday on two counts of criminal mischief. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Darrin Jones allegedly got into an altercation with a family member over money and when that relative attempted to call 9-1-1, Jones grabbed their phone and broke the screen. He...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Harassment Charge

A Seneca Falls man was arrested on harassment charges Friday night. 31-year old Stephen Swahn was arrested following a complaint of a domestic dispute in which Swahn was reported to have shoved a woman onto the ground. Swahn was secured at the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged Domestic Incident

A 43-year old Seneca Falls man was arrested Saturday following an alleged domestic dispute. Police responded to a residence after a third party called 9-11 reporting the fight. During the investigation, it was determined that a physical altercation occurred between Robert Schwartz and the victim. After being taken into custody, Schwartz was found to allegedly be in possession of a controlled substance.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Accused of Trespassing at Walmart

A 59-year-old Seneca Falls woman was arrested on two counts of criminal trespass by the Seneca Falls Police Department. Vanessa Miller’s arrest stems from a complaint at Walmart where she was reported to have gone onto store property. Miller has been previously banned from being on any Walmart property. She...
Red Creek, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Red Creek Man Accused of Choking Woman During Family Trouble

A 48-year old Red Creek man was arrested Sunday morning by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation into a family trouble. Christopher Smith is accused of striking his vehicle and holding her down by her neck during a physical altercation, applying pressure. Smith was arrested for harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Investigation Into Yates County Accident That Sent Four to the Hospital Ongoing

A violent two-car accident Saturday morning in the town of Jerusalem that sent four people to the hospital remains under investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found one of the vehicles overturned in a ditch with four people trapped inside. The other car was on fire. Two passengers in the overturned car were flown to Rochester, April Ordway of Bath for unknown serious injuries and Michael Hixon, also of Bath, for a head injury. The driver, 37-year old Princess Anthony, of Bath, and a 7-year old passenger were also taken to Strong by ambulance.
Lyons, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested for Resisting Arrest During Traffic Stop

A 31-year old Lyons man was arrested Friday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop. During the course of the investigation, it was confirmed Samuel Luyando had been driving on a suspended license. While attempting to take him into custody, sheriff’s deputies say Luyando refused to exit the car and then began to physically resist deputies. He was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation, and a number of traffic violations.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Walmart Larceny

A 30-year old Seneca Falls woman was arrested Sunday following a larceny investigation at the Walmart Supercenter in Seneca Falls. Angelina Evans was observed by asset protection scanning items into the register misrepresenting them for other less expensive items. She then allegedly left the store passing all points of sale without rendering payment for the items in her possession she failed to scan. Evans was charged with petit larceny and falsifying business records.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Three Syracuse City School District Employees Accused of Taking Part of a Scheme

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced Monday that three employees of the Syracuse City School District’s after-school Twilight Program were arrested for engaging in several schemes to defraud the program following a joint investigation. Jason Cecile, Tina DeCarlo, and Nichole Murray were charged with Defrauding the Government and Corrupting the Government.
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Fight at Taco Bell in Penn Yan Leads to Arrest

An 18-year old Penn Yan woman was arrested following a fight in the drive-thru lane at the Penn Yan Taco Bell. It’s alleged that Antonia Mendez got into an argument with people that were in a car. Police say she got into the car and threatened physical harm to them in the presence of their two children.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Charged With Felony Burglary, Robbery

A 27-year old Geneva man has been arrested on felony burglary charges following a family trouble report Monday morning. The victim told police that a man had entered a window at their Genesee Street home and took their phone and damaged it. Kieran Jackson is then accused of choking the victim until they lost consciousness. Police report the victim suffered a knee injury after losing consciousness.
Walworth, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Wayne Central Bus Rear-Ended

No students were hurt when a Wayne Central school bus was rear-ended Friday morning. It happened in the town of Walworth. Police say the bus pulled over to let traffic pass when it was hit from behind by a car. The driver of the car, 26 year old Morgan Bates of Walworth was taken to Strong Hospital in Rochester for treatment.