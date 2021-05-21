Police: Michigan Man in Yates County Jail After Not Appearing in Court on Drug Charges
A Flint, Michigan man was in Yates County Jail awaiting arraignment after being picked up on a Superior Court bench warrant for failing to appear on drug sale charges. 34-year old Joshua Roberts was arrested last December by Penn Yan Police on criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He reportedly failed to reappear in court on the charges and was located earlier this month in Massachusetts.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com