Police: Michigan Man in Yates County Jail After Not Appearing in Court on Drug Charges

A violent two-car accident Saturday morning in the town of Jerusalem that sent four people to the hospital remains under investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found one of the vehicles overturned in a ditch with four people trapped inside. The other car was on fire. Two passengers in the overturned car were flown to Rochester, April Ordway of Bath for unknown serious injuries and Michael Hixon, also of Bath, for a head injury. The driver, 37-year old Princess Anthony, of Bath, and a 7-year old passenger were also taken to Strong by ambulance.