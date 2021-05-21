newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

El Pasoans now have more New Mexico vacation options as museums, historic sites reopen

El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Pasoans who want to travel to New Mexico now can visit the state's eight museums and seven historic sites, which have reopened. “We are excited to welcome visitors back to all of our vibrant institutions, which offer compelling exhibitions and other thought-provoking collections,” Debra Garcia y Griego, Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, said in a news release.

www.elpasotimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Historic Sites#Museums#Heritage Sites#National Museum#Cabinet#New Mexico History Museum#Santa Fe#New Mexico Museum Of Art#Camino Lejo#Capitan#Lincoln Historic Site#Twitter#Coronado Historic Site#Vacation#Jemez Historic Site#Las Cruces#Albuquerque#Lincoln Ave#Literary Arts Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Lifestyleindustryanalysts.com

The Jillian Ride Day 1 On The Road in Pie Town NM!

4 Mike’s, 3 rookies, a Judge, a Papa, a Hiro and the Taj Mahal….. By JB Brostrom – If you go through Pie Town New Mexico and stop at Pie Town Pies to eat and order a hot dog… shitty things are bound to happen! Order the Pie people… order the pie!
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
IndustryNew Haven Register

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Las Cruces, NMKOAT 7

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico’s Organ Mountains

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. — A group of 24 hikers has been rescued in the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces on Sunday. According to Las Cruces Fire Department and other state officials, the group was found after hours in The Needle, which is one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains, after becoming separated, disoriented and stranded.
Posted by
SDM News

Taos Pueblos’ Native American Culture in New Mexico

In the United States of America, New Mexico is among the most extravagant spots on the planet with regards to culture and custom. New Mexico has more Native Americans and a higher level of Hispanics than other states. The Pueblo, Spanish and Anglo societies are the three significant social gatherings of the space. The first Indian Civilization was mixed with that of the Spanish, and this particular civilization was, thus, changed by the effect of the Anglos during the nineteenth century. This social legacy of New Mexico is unique among the fifty states in America.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM searches for answers to ‘Why Johnny Can’t Read’

Learning to read can open a person’s world to success and unlimited possibilities. In contrast, the inability to read can set the same person up for a world of cascading disappointments. More than 65 years ago, educator and writing consultant Rudolf Flesch agreed to tutor a boy who had been...
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. MDT

Albuquerque police arrest man connected to 3 shooting deathsALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who police say was involved in a shooting where three people were killed has been arrested. Police say in a Saturday news release that detectives tracked 41-year-old Richard Kuykendall to a home on the city's east side and called in a SWAT team to make the arrest. He was questioned and then booked into jail on a federal firearms charge. Police say they're still investigating the shooting deaths of the three men and have not charged Kuykendall. The three were found Wednesday inside a vehicle in a northeast Albuquerque hospital parking lot and a man was seen running away.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU holds 1st in-person commencement ceremonies in 2 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- About 850 students walked across the coveted New Mexico State University stage Saturday and in the same token etched their name into graduation history - doing it inside the Aggie Memorial Stadium. Each student was only allowed two guests inside due to Covid-19 safety guidelines, but for some that didn’t The post NMSU holds 1st in-person commencement ceremonies in 2 years appeared first on KVIA.
Albuquerque, NMeminetra.com

New Mexico United wins 3-1 at home in front of excited fans – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico (KRQE)-New Mexico Golf Legend Notavigay III hosted a local qualifying round for the NB3 Junior National Championship at the Ladella Golf Course on Saturday. “Last year we started the national championship. With over 3,000 participants from 47 states across the country, we wanted to take the next step to the local level. That’s exactly what we do. That’s what it is. ” Begay.