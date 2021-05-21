El Pasoans now have more New Mexico vacation options as museums, historic sites reopen
El Pasoans who want to travel to New Mexico now can visit the state's eight museums and seven historic sites, which have reopened. “We are excited to welcome visitors back to all of our vibrant institutions, which offer compelling exhibitions and other thought-provoking collections,” Debra Garcia y Griego, Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, said in a news release.www.elpasotimes.com