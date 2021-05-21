This Was the Week That Movie Studios Finally Lost Control of the Industry
The Big Screen Is Back on May 19 was, in effect, CinemaCon concentrate: the annual four-day Las Vegas event in which studios and other distributors woo thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of press, boiled down to less than four hours in Century City to an audience of about three dozen journalists. Scale aside, it was remarkably similar to the classic CinemaCon: Thirteen distributors, touting endless trailers. Major producers and filmmakers declaring their dedication to the theatrical experience. Arnold Schwarzenegger.www.indiewire.com