Sebastian Stan Has No Plans To Exit The MCU As Bucky

Well, Falcon and The Winter Soldier was awesome. Watching Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson begin as heated rivals and become partners was seriously good character development for both characters. Of course, the elephant in the room was Sam taking up the shield and the Captain America mantle in the final episode. It was good that he finally embraced the role that Steve Rogers bestowed on him. While Sam becoming Captain America was a big step forward for Sam, I actually appreciated the character development for Bucky. Before Avengers: Endgame, I actually had a theory that Bucky was going to take up the Captain America mantle. Clearly, that didn’t happen, but after this first season, I’m convinced that Marvel can still make him another Captain America.