Call Of Duty: Warzone May 21 Patch Notes Address Even More Out-Of-Bounds Glitches

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the big new Season 3 Reloaded update, another patch is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone, and this one is completely focused on fixing bugs. The May 21 patch for Warzone fixes even more places on the Verdansk map that allowed players to access out-of-bounds areas. This has been an ongoing issue, as players have found ways to get under the map and take out players who never see them coming. Before this, developer Raven Software released multiple patches to address other out-of-bounds glitches.

Video GamesIGN

Call of Duty: Warzone May Soon Add Rambo and Die Hard's John McClane

Alongside Verdansk '84, Call of Duty: Warzone looks to be continuing the celebration of the 1980s as it is teasing the arrival of both John Rambo and Die Hard's John McLane. A few days ago, the Call of Duty Twitter account asked if anyone knew "SURVIVORJOHN#1009062?" Their #WarzoneReport is pretty impressive as it shows they have 552 kills, and infinite K/D ratio, 0 deaths, 5 games played, 5 wins, and 7 hours played.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Rambo and Die Hard Skins or Operators Teased for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, Coming May 20th

Call of Duty: Warzone began Season Three by heading back to 1984 with a new/old take on Verdansk. Black Ops Cold War got a handful of new multiplayer maps, multiplayer modes, and new additions for the Zombies Outbreak mode. While both games got new weapons and new Operators, none of them were especially ’80s themed and players wondered if they’d see skins for appropriate action heroes from that era. It seems like the answer is yes. The Call of Duty Twitter account has been teasing skins or Operators from Rambo and Die Hard, even going as far as to give us a quick glimpse of the Rambo skin.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Call of Duty: Warzone gas mask bug has returned in Season Three

It’s fair to say that Call of Duty: Warzone has suffered its fair share of bugs and glitches. The lethal gas which closes in as the match progresses has been a source of numerous issues. This includes the infinite stim glitch which seems to make a return from time to time. Now that Call of Duty: Warzone Season Three is well underway, one of the most infamous bugs has returned. A bug which caused gas masks to be unbreakable was prominent early on in Warzone. Once again, players are encountering this issue while playing.
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Bug Fix Update Goes Live As New Playlists Roll Out

Right before the weekend, Raven Software has patched Call of Duty: Warzone once again and rolled out the latest weekly playlist updates. Starting with the patch, the new update--which is described as a "fix"--resolves an issue that allowed players to use the Gas Mask indefinitely. That's definitely a big problem, and it's good to know it's sorted out now so some players don't have an unfair advantage.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Call of Duty teases 80s action heroes for Mobile, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Activision has recently announced the crossover of Call of Duty: Mobile, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with 80s action heroes, and as a part of it, John Rambo and John McClane will be making their way to all three games. For those who don’t know, John Rambo and John McClane are iconic characters from Rambo and Die Hard film series respectively.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Which MP5 is better in CoD: Warzone Season 3?

Call of Duty: Warzone offers players the choice between Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War’s MP5, but which is better?. Although Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War occur in different time periods, a few of the most popular weapons have crossed over. Both the AK-47 and MP5 are available in both games, and the M4 and AUG have different variants of the same base weapon.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

JGOD explains how new Warzone Season 3 graphic setting is ruining your aim

YouTuber and battle royale scholar JGOD has discovered a major problem with Warzone’s new DLSS technology, where it’s throwing off players’ aim. Alongside Verdansk ’84 and major weapon balance changes, Activision brought NVIDIA’s DLSS technology to Warzone. DLSS (or Deep Learning Super Sampling) allows PC players to see much higher FPS while playing Warzone or Modern Warfare, especially when playing in 4K or 8K.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Reaches New Milestone on Banned Accounts

Call of Duty: Warzone has always had – and probably always will to a degree – a cheating problem, but developer Raven Software has been responding in kind by banning tons of accounts when they’re found to be in violation of the game’s guidelines. Our last update on the matter saw Raven telling players it’d banned over 475,000 accounts in total as of April, and this week, we got another update on the banning situation. Another wave of bans from Raven has now brought the total number of banned accounts to over 500,000.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

The best Pelington 703 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The sniper rifle “best in class” in Call of Duty: Warzone has always been the toughest to discern and the Pelington 703 isn’t one of them. Previously, the weapon was only useful if a player was solely focusing on quickscoping; its long-range prowess left much to be desired. That all changed recently, however, when Raven Software buffed the Pelington’s stats and several sniper attachments, making it a viable choice for Season 3.