Call Of Duty: Warzone May 21 Patch Notes Address Even More Out-Of-Bounds Glitches

Call of Duty: Warzone began Season Three by heading back to 1984 with a new/old take on Verdansk. Black Ops Cold War got a handful of new multiplayer maps, multiplayer modes, and new additions for the Zombies Outbreak mode. While both games got new weapons and new Operators, none of them were especially ’80s themed and players wondered if they’d see skins for appropriate action heroes from that era. It seems like the answer is yes. The Call of Duty Twitter account has been teasing skins or Operators from Rambo and Die Hard, even going as far as to give us a quick glimpse of the Rambo skin.