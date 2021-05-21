Call Of Duty: Warzone May 21 Patch Notes Address Even More Out-Of-Bounds Glitches
Following the big new Season 3 Reloaded update, another patch is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone, and this one is completely focused on fixing bugs. The May 21 patch for Warzone fixes even more places on the Verdansk map that allowed players to access out-of-bounds areas. This has been an ongoing issue, as players have found ways to get under the map and take out players who never see them coming. Before this, developer Raven Software released multiple patches to address other out-of-bounds glitches.www.gamespot.com