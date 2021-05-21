Roundtable: Have No-Hitters Lost Their Luster?
With two more no-hitters this week, it's time to have a discussion about the increase of one of baseball's signature achievements. It took just 42 days for baseball to reach six no-hitters this season; never before has baseball reached that mark so soon. In 1917, five no-hitters were thrown in 23 days. We are one no-hitter shy of the modern record (which has happened in multiple seasons) and two away from the all-time single-season record set in 1884.www.chatsports.com