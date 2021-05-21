Roundtable: Have No-Hitters Lost Their Luster?

Chicago won for the fifth time in seven games as they earned the win in the finale of their four-game set with the Nationals at home Thursday night. The Cubs entered Friday second in the NL Central, three games behind the Cardinals for the top spot. In Thursday’s game, Chicago erased a 2-0 deficit after the top of the first as they blanked Washington the rest of the way. Joc Pederson (RBI), Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ (two runs, three RBI) each had two hits in the game. Happ homered twice, giving him six on the season. Trevor Williams didn’t factor in the decision, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings. Justin Steele (2-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief: he allowed no hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth, allowing one hit and striking out the side, for his ninth save.