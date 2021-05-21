newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

10 cities get direct flight routes from MSY in July from new low-cost airline

WWL
WWL
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is set to be a hub for Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline created by the founder of JetBlue, with new flights connecting MSY to 10 cities in July. Breeze Airways will launch service to the following cities in July:. Charleston, SC (July 8) Akron/Canton,...

New Orleans, LA
