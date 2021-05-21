May is Foster Care Awareness Month: Here's what you need to know

There are millions of children out there looking for a home and many will turn to foster parents.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month, a time to recognize the role resource parents can play in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.

Friday morning, 23ABC spoke to Jana Slagle with the Kern County Department of Human Services about how you can become a resource parent.

The Resource Family Approval program is a unified, family-friendly, and child-centered resource family approval process. A resource family shall be considered eligible to provide care for related and unrelated children in out-of-home placement. With RFA, a resource family shall have a pathway to permanency for adoption, legal guardianship, or long-term care.