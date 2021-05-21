The Trailblazing Women Who Created Television as We Know It

Betty White is a legend. The characters that she has played over the years have brought joy to countless people around the world. At the same time, Betty White broke ground in the world of television. After all, she has been in the TV business for over eighty years. With a career that long, she had to break new ground. In fact, she was the first woman to produce a sitcom. She starred in and served as a producer on Life with Elizabeth which first aired in 1953. This paved the way for future women of television and Hollywood alike. Think about how much of an impact Lucille Ball had on entertainment. In a way, White cleared the path for her.