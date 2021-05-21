newsbreak-logo
TV & Videos

The Trailblazing Women Who Created Television as We Know It

By Joyzel Acevedo
Jezebel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Jezebel’s newest series Rummaging Through the Attic, we interview nonfiction authors whose books explore fascinating moments, characters, and stories in history. For this episode we spoke with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, author of When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today, a nonfiction work that explores how four women shaped the television industry as we know it today.

theattic.jezebel.com
Gertrude Berg
Betty White
