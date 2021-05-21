The Trailblazing Women Who Created Television as We Know It
In Jezebel's newest series Rummaging Through the Attic, we interview nonfiction authors whose books explore fascinating moments, characters, and stories in history. For this episode we spoke with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, author of When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today, a nonfiction work that explores how four women shaped the television industry as we know it today.