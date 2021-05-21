Federal Reserve considers central bank digital currency

At the Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 Conference, Washington, D.C. (via webcast) Technology is driving dramatic change in the U.S. payments system, which is a vital infrastructure that touches everyone.1 The pandemic accelerated the migration to contactless transactions and highlighted the importance of access to safe, timely, and low-cost payments for all. With technology platforms introducing digital private money into the U.S. payments system, and foreign authorities exploring the potential for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in cross-border payments, the Federal Reserve is stepping up its research and public engagement on CBDCs. As Chair Powell discussed last week, an important early step on public engagement is a plan to publish a discussion paper this summer to lay out the Federal Reserve Board's current thinking on digital payments, with a particular focus on the benefits and risks associated with CBDC in the U.S. context.2.