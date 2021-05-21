newsbreak-logo
Federal Reserve considers central bank digital currency

By Tomio Geron
protocol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is studying cryptocurrency and is examining a central bank digital currency. The Fed will issue a discussion paper this summer — an early first step — focusing on a potential CBDC, and take public comment. Fed Board Chair Jerome Powell cited the risks of digital assets as one reason for the study. The announcement comes as a number of federal agencies scrutinize cryptocurrency amid a wave of interest in crypto trading.

www.protocol.com
