How to Turn Your Kitchen into a Suburban Mall Food Court

Nothing makes me more excited than bringing something new into the kitchen to up your cooking game, and I have some great new tools and gadgets I’m loving in my own kitchen. Click and Grow is like an indoor garden. No matter where you live, how much space you have or what season it is, you can have vitamin-rich, sustainable, delicious produce available at your fingertips, and you don't even need a green thumb. They have an app that will walk you through every step of the way. It is literally as easy as making your morning cup of coffee. It even comes in a pot just like your favorite brew. You have your seed of choice: like herbs, tomatoes, lettuce. You pop it in, you cover it and a little greenhouse effect gets everything growing. You only need to water your creation every three to four weeks if you really want to take it to the next level. Their LCD lights give you about sixteen hours of ‘sunlight’ a day to rev up growth.