How to Turn Your Kitchen into a Suburban Mall Food Court
This week, our friends over at MUNCHIES, VICE's food site, are exploring the state of the suburbs, the sprawl of strip malls, big-box stores, and unpretentious neighborhoods that many of us called—or still call—home. As our MUNCHIES writers explore, it's time to take the suburbs more seriously: Many 'burbs are home to some of the best regional restaurants around; others are brought to life by enclaves of immigrant communities, such as the LA-adjacent San Gabriel Valley; and many towns find tremendous benefit from having long-standing, local-institutional eateries that welcome all, are often run by families, and don't bend to every new trend.www.vice.com