On This Day in Celtic’s illustrious and unbroken history, Gary Hooper lead the celebrations as Neil Lennon’s side would be presented with the league title at full-time. Nine years ago, Celtic lifted the first of 9 titles-in-a-row with a win at home to Hearts. Neil Lennon’s side demolished the capital team with Gary Hooper scoring a first half hat-trick. Remarkably, despite the dominant display in front of goal, the Scottish Cup winners that season would have more possession but it was the Scottish Champions that put on a show.