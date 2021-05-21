newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Blossom, Cleveland Orchestra prepare for live music's encore

By Randy Ziemnik
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbgHq_0a73R8sZ00

The good vibes, fresh air and legendary traffic at Blossom Music Center are rites of passage for Northeast Ohio concert goers. But the music all stopped last summer due to COVID-19 — the season canceled. So now with a vaccine, and state health measures set to expire, there will soon be sweet sounds coming from the woods in Cuyahoga Falls once again.

“I do think my ears might get a shock.” Cleveland Orchestra violist Lisa Boyko said. “But I’ll just be happy.”

The anticipation is building for Boyko and the rest of her colleagues in the Cleveland Orchestra to return to the stage and play for their adoring fans.

The Orchestra is set to play a series of concerts at Blossom starting July 3 and running through August. It is a return to normal for the musicians and the venue, which has sat silent since the pandemic hit.

“What I love about the concert experience there is, looking out and seeing how much the audience is enjoying themselves in that outdoor setting,” Boyko said.

And so far, the interest from starved live-music-lovers has been steady.

“We don’t want to jinx it, but there are already some performances that are on the verge of selling out,” said Cleveland Orchestra Artistic Administrator Ilya Gidalevich. "It’s clear people really have a desire to get out again and enjoy this kind of art."

That's music to the ears of Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters.

“We’re glad to have them back online,” he said. "Last year was tough and now it’s great we can get out and have fun"

It's also a financial relief after the city lost out on a projected $600,000 in revenue from ticket taxes to Blossom in 2020. But with more concerts announced just this week, the community is excited to welcome in the crowds of fans once again.

"As people come in from all over the country sometimes, they shop at our shops, restaurants and bistros," Walters said. "So, it definitely brings in a lot of dollars to the community."

The return of live music is becoming more of a reality at a time when many could use it.

"My hope is that these 10 weeks at Blossom is going to be a good transition period for everyone to start enjoying that again," Boyko said.

As for COVID protocols at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra has been working with local hospitals and health officials to map out best practices. Those are posted on their website and could be adjusted as the Orchestra gets closer to hitting the stage in July.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Government
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore#Live Music#Good Music#The Cleveland Orchestra#Covid#Blossom Music Center#Concerts#Sweet Sounds#Art#Legendary Traffic#Fresh Air#Woods#Happy#Northeast Ohio#Rites#Passage#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Cuyahoga Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Jason Aldean announces Blossom Music Center show

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Country superstar Jason Aldean will bring his “Back in the Saddle” tour to Blossom Music Center for a show on Oct. 15. Country musician Lainey Wilson will open. Aldean announced the tour after his live performances at Bonnaroo Farm in Tennessee, May 14-15. The shows marked...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett & Poison delay joint stadium tour to 2022: See Cleveland's new concert date

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story about the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. If you are among the excited concert fans waiting to see Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and Poison take over FirstEnergy Stadium, you're going to have to wait even longer than originally anticipated.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Crocker Park announces summer event calendar

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
Cleveland, OHtmpresale.com

Caamp in Cleveland, OH – presale code

The Caamp presale password is finally here!! During this exclusive presale period you have got the chance to acquire show tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this epic opportunity to see Caamp’s show in Cleveland!. Caamp performance information:. Artist Presale. Starts Mon, May 17 @ 10:00 am EDT.
Musicideastream.org

Applause Performances: Moises Borges With Dylan Moffitt

Brazilian jazz musicians Moises Borges and Dylan Moffitt shared their bossa nova and samba skills today live at noon for Applause Performances. For more than two decades, Borges has been the bossa nova king of Northeast Ohio while his percussion pal Dylan Moffitt has served as his longtime partner supplying the samba beat.
Akron, OHspectrumnews1.com

Black female welder breaking barriers in the art community

CLEVELAND — An art show in northeast Ohio is allowing artists to explore often forgotten communities. One of the artists is not only breaking barriers in her chosen medium but using her art for activism too. What You Need To Know. Shani Richards is a metalsmith born and raised in...
MusicCleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: Hichem Ferrah

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Hichem Ferrah is Northeast Ohio guitarist with a style influenced by jazz, blues, flamenco and African music. Hichem recently released a brand new album called ‘Ouarda’. To learn more about Hichem Ferrah click here.
Ohio StatePosted by
WKYC

Northeast Ohio's movie theaters prepare to fully reopen

RAVENNA, Ohio — This past year has been the year of streaming, for sure, but with the pandemic seemingly coming to an end in the near future, movie theaters are ready to make a comeback. "We're very excited to get people back in the theaters," Jeff Davis, director of theater...